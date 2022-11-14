Boil water advisory issued in parts of St. Paul, Maplewood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – For the second time in about three months, a boil water advisory has been issued for residents in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood.

St. Paul city officials call the advisory a "standard precaution" after "an issue" occurred Sunday afternoon at the Ferndale tank in Maplewood. Officials say as of Sunday evening, there's no evidence that any contamination has occurred.

Boil Water Advisory FAQ

Residents are advised to boil any tap water they use for drinking, cooking or tooth brushing for at least three minutes for the next 24 hours.

The impacted neighborhoods (click here to view the full map):

* Holloway Avenue East, between 7th Avenue East and Division Street

* Geneva Avenue North, between Conway Avenue East and Halloway Avenue East/Division Street

* Conway Avenue East, between Carlson Street North and Geneva Avenue North and Avenue R

* Ruth Street North, between 7th Street East and Larpenteur Avenue East

* Winthrop Street North, between Larpenteur Avenue East and Hoyt Avenue East

* Idaho Avenue East, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street North

* McKnight Road North, between Ivy Avenue East and Margaret Street.

Click here for more information