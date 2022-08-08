Boil water advisory in effect for parts of St. Paul, Maplewood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Residents in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood are being advised to boil their water.

St. Paul city officials say the advisory is a "standard precaution" following a power failure that occurred at the Beebe Road pump station just after noon Monday.

Boil Water Advisory FAQ

The outage caused a loss of water pressure which could have led to contamination, though officials call that scenario "unlikely."

The impacted neighborhoods (click here to view the full map):

* Holloway Avenue East, between 7th Avenue East and Division Street

* Geneva Avenue North, between Conway Avenue East and Halloway Avenue East/Division Street

* Conway Avenue East, between Carlson Street North and Geneva Avenue North and Avenue R

* Ruth Street North, between 7th Street East and Larpenteur Avenue East

* Winthrop Street North, between Larpenteur Avenue East and Hoyt Avenue East

* Idaho Avenue East, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street North

* McKnight Road North, between Ivy Avenue East and Margaret Street.

Residents are encouraged to boil any water they use for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth for at least three minutes for the next 24 hours, or just use bottled water. Click here for more information.