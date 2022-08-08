Watch CBS News
Local News

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of St. Paul, Maplewood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from Aug. 8, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Aug. 8, 2022 02:09

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Residents in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood are being advised to boil their water.

St. Paul city officials say the advisory is a "standard precaution" following a power failure that occurred at the Beebe Road pump station just after noon Monday.

Boil Water Advisory FAQ

The outage caused a loss of water pressure which could have led to contamination, though officials call that scenario "unlikely."

The impacted neighborhoods (click here to view the full map):

* Holloway Avenue East, between 7th Avenue East and Division Street
* Geneva Avenue North, between Conway Avenue East and Halloway Avenue East/Division Street
* Conway Avenue East, between Carlson Street North and Geneva Avenue North and Avenue R
* Ruth Street North, between 7th Street East and Larpenteur Avenue East
* Winthrop Street North, between Larpenteur Avenue East and Hoyt Avenue East
* Idaho Avenue East, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street North
* McKnight Road North, between Ivy Avenue East and Margaret Street.

Residents are encouraged to boil any water they use for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth for at least three minutes for the next 24 hours, or just use bottled water. Click here for more information.  

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 4:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.