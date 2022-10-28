Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.

The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.