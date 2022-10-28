Watch CBS News
Local News

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Big boating changes coming to Lake Minnetonka
Big boating changes coming to Lake Minnetonka 01:34

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.

The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 9:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.