Body of missing 15-year-old boy found in southern Minnesota lake

COTTONWOOD COUNTY, Minn. — The search for a missing teenager in southern Minnesota ended tragically this week.

According to the Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office, the body of a 15-year-old boy was found late Wednesday morning in 4.5 feet of water in Eagle Lake.

The boy was fishing on the lake with a family member on Monday, but disappeared when he went into the water to find an oar. The sheriff's office says they have been searching for him ever since.

His body has since been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to state data, dozens of Minnesotans drown every year. Last year, more than 40 people drowned.