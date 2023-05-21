Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Body of man pulled from Red River in Moorhead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Police in northwestern Minnesota say they pulled the body of a man from the Red River on Saturday afternoon.

The Moorhead Police Department says it was dispatched to the Red River near a walking path in Gooseberry Park for a body found near the bank shortly before 3 p.m.

Police say the body had been in the river for "an extended time."

The body will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 7:51 PM

