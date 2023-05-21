Body of man pulled from Red River in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Police in northwestern Minnesota say they pulled the body of a man from the Red River on Saturday afternoon.

The Moorhead Police Department says it was dispatched to the Red River near a walking path in Gooseberry Park for a body found near the bank shortly before 3 p.m.

Police say the body had been in the river for "an extended time."

The body will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.