Body of 71-year-old angler recovered from Leech Lake

WALKER, Minn. -- The body of a 71-year-old fisherman has been recovered from the Sucker Bay area of Leech Lake on Tuesday.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report on Monday that a fisherman on Leech Lake did not return home after a day of fishing.

Deputies began searching Leech Lake by land, boat, and air. Deputies located the fisherman's boat on the east shore of Sucker Bay around 8:18 p.m. on Monday night.

Per the Cass County Sheriff's Office, after recovering the boat, police conducted a search of the nearby shoreline but did not find the fisherman. At that point, police ended their search for the night.

Police picked up their search efforts next morning at 7:00 a.m. At 6:32 p.m., police recovered the fisherman's body in a nearby area of Sucker Bay.

An autopsy has been scheduled for the fisherman.