Body found days after man reported missing in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they believe they found the body of a man who was reported missing just days prior.
Bryce Brogle, 23, was last seen Wednesday leaving a residence in Center Township. Brogle had allegedly gone missing after visiting a storage unit rented by another man.
The owner of the storage unit was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after officers recovered a body believed to be Brogle.
Charges are pending.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.