Body found days after man reported missing in Crow Wing County

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they believe they found the body of a man who was reported missing just days prior.

Bryce Brogle, 23, was last seen Wednesday leaving a residence in Center Township. Brogle had allegedly gone missing after visiting a storage unit rented by another man.

The owner of the storage unit was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after officers recovered a body believed to be Brogle.

Charges are pending.