Bodies of woman, 63, man, 64, discovered in home near Pillager

PILLAGER, Minn. – Deputies say a welfare check led to the discovery of two bodies inside a central Minnesota residence Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says it was at a home in Sylvan Township near Pillager, which is about 14 miles west of Brainerd.

The victims are a 63-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify them at a later time.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.