Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Bodies of woman, 63, man, 64, discovered in home near Pillager

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 28, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 28, 2023 01:09

PILLAGER, Minn. – Deputies say a welfare check led to the discovery of two bodies inside a central Minnesota residence Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says it was at a home in Sylvan Township near Pillager, which is about 14 miles west of Brainerd.

The victims are a 63-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify them at a later time.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 8:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.