Boater cited for careless operation after collision on Lake Minnetonka

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.

Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 8:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

