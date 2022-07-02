Boater cited for careless operation after collision on Lake Minnetonka
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.
Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.
Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The incident is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.