Blue-green algae bloom found in Lake Harriet

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board says Thursday a blue-green algae bloom has been found in Lake Harriet.

While algae blooms are usually not harmful, MPRB says the algae bloom on Lake Harriet is potentially harmful because it is a mix of two algae types.

Despite the name, blue-green algae can be many colors and can look like spilled paint on the surface of the water.

Blue-green algae can produce cyanotoxins that can make humans and animals sick if ingested.

The Minnesota Department of Health advises that you don't swim if you can't see your feet in knee-high water and not to let dogs drink or swim in the affected water.

MPRB says springtime algae blooms can happen when lake conditions change quickly due to large amounts of nutrients from snowmelt, warming water and shifts in weather.

You can check here for water quality advisories in Minneapolis.