Blue Earth County Sheriff warns residents about "missing court date" spam calls

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. -- The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office has received complaints from citizens saying that they've received a call from a person at the department, demanding money due to a missed court date or jury duty.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller requests an electronic transfer of funds or directs the target to buy gift cards to resolve their debt. The sheriff's office wants citizens to know that these calls are fraudulent, and that law enforcement will never solicit an electronic transfer of money by phone or gift cards.  

Authorities also say that modern technology makes it possible for callers to alter their caller ID, so it's not safe to rely on this to verify the caller's identity. 

If you or anyone you know have received a call like this and as a result has experienced a financial loss due to this scam, police encourage you to call 911 for assistance. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 3:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

