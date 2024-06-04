Twin Cities woman writes book series to introduce toddlers to truck driving career

How this Minnesota woman is using kids to address the trucker shortage

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Data shows that there could be issues getting packages delivered, as a nationwide shortage of truck drivers is projected to double by 2030.

Last year, the American Journal of Transportation noted a shortage of around 80,000 drivers. A Twin Cities woman is trying a creative solution to increase interest in the career.

Kat Guerrero works at truck supplier RIHM Kenworth in South St. Paul. She's supportive of programs that teach teens about trades, but she thought: why not start earlier?

So she wrote three books, which she calls "Blue Collar Kids."

"I started thinking about younger just to expose them to the trucking industry," Guerrero said.

Her hope is that kids understand that, just as they play with pets and video games and toys, they can also have a career in driving trucks.

Trucking jobs can pay up to six figures. The Blue Collar Kids book series is available on Amazon.