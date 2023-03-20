Watch CBS News
Bloomington show choir reaches fundraising goal to head to nationals

Bloomington show choir reaches fundraising goal to head to nationals
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A show choir in Bloomington will be heading to nationals after reaching their fundraising goal.

Kennedy High School's Rhythm in Gold qualified for nationals in Branson, Missouri on April 1, but needed to raise $60,000 to make the trip. The choir said, as of Sunday, they've reached that goal.

More than 1,000 people attended Rhythm in Gold's grand finale performance on Saturday night.  

This is the first time in 15 years the choir qualified for nationals.

