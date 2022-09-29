Bloomington police seize 108,000 fentanyl pills

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Bloomington police say they've arrested a man with enough fentanyl pills to kill a fifth of Minnesota's population.

Bloomington Police

Police Chief Booker Hodges said Thursday that the man had 108,000 pills. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

The case has been turned over to federal prosecutors.

Hodges says there were six overdoses last year in Bloomington. There have been 12 so far this year.