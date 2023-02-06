Bloomington police seek public's help finding missing man

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police are seeking the public's help locating a man with dementia who went missing Sunday evening.

Police say the man's name is Harold, and he was last seen in the area of Normandale Boulevard and 94th Street.

He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing about 165 pounds, and was wearing a brown jacket and dark blue pants.

He's believed to be driving a 2010 gray Nissan Maxima with the license plate 385-XPL.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington police or dial 911.

Missing Person - Harold suffers from dementia and was last seen in the area of Normandale Blvd. and 94th St. last night. He left driving a 2010 gray Nissan maxima lic#385-XPL. He is 5'10, 165lbs, wearing a brown jacket with dark blue pants. If you see him or his vehicle call 911. pic.twitter.com/HVf6i0sG64 — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) February 6, 2023