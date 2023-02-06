Watch CBS News
Bloomington police seek public's help finding missing man

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police are seeking the public's help locating a man with dementia who went missing Sunday evening.

Police say the man's name is Harold, and he was last seen in the area of Normandale Boulevard and 94th Street.

He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing about 165 pounds, and was wearing a brown jacket and dark blue pants.

He's believed to be driving a 2010 gray Nissan Maxima with the license plate 385-XPL.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington police or dial 911.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 12:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

