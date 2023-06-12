Bloomington police seek driver who repeatedly ran over cat

Police seek driver they say killed cat by running it over in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Bloomington police on Monday released images of a suspect they say repeatedly ran over a cat last month.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 9 near the intersection of 105th Street and Florida Avenue.

Police say the video shows the driver placing a cat under the front passenger tire and then driving over it, killing it. The driver circled back and drove over the cat a second time.

We are seeking assistance in identifying the owner of this vehicle and/or driver. The vehicle is a newer black Kia Soul. The driver was seen placing a cat under the front passenger tire and running it over. The driver then circles back and drives over it again. pic.twitter.com/0slTYllIxB — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) June 12, 2023

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model Kia Soul that is black in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective George Harms at 952-563-4689.