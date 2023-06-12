Bloomington police seek driver who repeatedly ran over cat
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Bloomington police on Monday released images of a suspect they say repeatedly ran over a cat last month.
According to police, the incident occurred on May 9 near the intersection of 105th Street and Florida Avenue.
Police say the video shows the driver placing a cat under the front passenger tire and then driving over it, killing it. The driver circled back and drove over the cat a second time.
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model Kia Soul that is black in color.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective George Harms at 952-563-4689.
