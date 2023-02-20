Bloomington PD: Kentrell, a missing person, may be a danger to himself

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Bloomington police are asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered person.

According to police, the missing person, identified only as Kentrell, was last seen walking from the area of Old Shakopee Road West and Hampshire Avenue. He's described as 6-foot-1, 250 pounds and wearing a black sweatshirt (pictured below) along with black sweatpants.

Bloomington Police Department

Police say he may be a danger to himself. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.