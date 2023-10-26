Bloomington unveils no-cost therapy program to reduce mental health calls for police

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The city of Bloomington unveiled a new program Thursday aimed at tackling the mental health crisis.

The city also hopes it reduces the number of nonviolent mental health calls police respond to.

When there's a mental health crisis, the call often goes to 911.

"I've long believed whenever possible, police officers should not be responding to nonviolent mental health calls," Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said.

But Bloomington police have responded to many. Last year, more than 1,100 calls. It's been a similar story this year.

READ MORE: How virtual reality is being used to treat fears, phobias and anxiety

"These folks need immediate therapy. But unfortunately, that immediate therapy is rarely available. A lot of the wait times exceed two months," Hodges said.

A new program aims to change that with the addition of two licensed counselors and a team of four students completing clinical practice requirements. They will provide free therapy sessions to those who are referred by law enforcement or schools.

"When you can remove barriers like traveling, the heat of the moment help that's needed, time, money, that's only going to help our students be in school to learn," Bloomington Superintendent Dr. Eric Melbye said.

This pilot program is set to begin in December. It will cost $63,000 and be paid for by the state's opioid settlement money, as well as the public safety aid fund.

"This program is different," Hodges said. "But different is what we need if we're going to be more responsive and effective in how we deal with the human debris field left in the wake of unapologetic profiteers."

Each client who opts for the free service can receive up to 10 therapy sessions.

Bloomington police say most calls regarding mental health issues also deal with substance use, specifically opioids.

WATCH: Bloomington officials announce new, no-cost therapy program