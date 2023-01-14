Bloomington man indicted for sexually assaulting cruise ship worker

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man was indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a worker while aboard a cruise ship from Iceland to Boston.

According to court documents, Daniel Farias, 45, of Bloomington sexually assaulted a crewmember while aboard the Celebrity Summit Cruise Ship in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, 2022.

The worker had entered a men's restroom on the ship when he encountered Farias. Farias began rubbing the victim's forearm when he pulled his arm away and asked Farais what he was doing. Farias then allegedly used both his hands to grab the victim's genitalia over his clothes and made a "sexually explicit" comment.

After the victim pulled away, Farias is said to have asked if he upset the victim. The victim answered he was upset and Farias allegedly apologized and asked the victim not to report what happened before leaving the restroom.

If convicted, Farias could face up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.