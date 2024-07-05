Bloomington man in crisis taken into custody after shootout with Richfield police, BCA investigating

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after Richfield police exchanged gunfire with a man going through a mental health crisis early Friday morning.

The shootout happened at a home on the 8700 block of 12th Avenue South in Bloomington, police say.

Bloomington police were responding to a separate burglary call, and Richfield police had stepped in to assist the department while the Bloomington officers were investigating the burglary.

Richfield officers responded to the suicide threat call and exchanged gunfire with the man in crisis shortly after arriving at the scene, according to Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson.

Bloomington's crisis negotiators spoke with the man on the phone, and he came out of the residence around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody.

