Bloomington makes big hiring push for school bus drivers

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Bloomington school district is working this summer to make sure it's ready for the upcoming school year.

The district currently has a big hiring push for bus drivers. 

District leaders said they've made changes to make the jobs more attractive during an ongoing worker shortage.

Hiring pay starts at $21.53 and goes up to $41.76 with five years of experience, including benefits.

WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning with the district to learn more.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 5:26 AM

