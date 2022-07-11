Bloomington makes big hiring push for school bus drivers

Pauleen Le tries her hand at driving a school bus

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Bloomington school district is working this summer to make sure it's ready for the upcoming school year.

The district currently has a big hiring push for bus drivers.

District leaders said they've made changes to make the jobs more attractive during an ongoing worker shortage.

Hiring pay starts at $21.53 and goes up to $41.76 with five years of experience, including benefits.

WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning with the district to learn more.

