Bloomington makes big hiring push for school bus drivers
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Bloomington school district is working this summer to make sure it's ready for the upcoming school year.
The district currently has a big hiring push for bus drivers.
District leaders said they've made changes to make the jobs more attractive during an ongoing worker shortage.
Hiring pay starts at $21.53 and goes up to $41.76 with five years of experience, including benefits.
WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning with the district to learn more.
