Bloomington elementary school closes Thursday, Friday due to "contagious" GI illness
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Normandale Hills Elementary moved to e-learning on Thursday and Friday due to a spike in absences caused by a gastrointestinal illness.
The announcement was posted on the Bloomington Public Schools' website on Wednesday, saying that the closure is in response to "the nature of the illness, which appears to be highly contagious."
The school will be closed so staff may clean and disinfect.
Classes will resume in-person on Monday.
