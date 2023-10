BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and seven people require Red Cross assistance after a fire in Bloomington Tuesday.

The city's fire department said it occurred on the 11200 block of Ewing Avenue.

Structure Fire- 11200 block of Ewing Ave. Several BFD crews along with @EdenPrairieFD controlled this fire. Two firefighters with minor injuries treated at the scene. 7 Occupants made it out safely & are being assisted by @mnredcross. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Pcvxb6gkuZ — Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) October 3, 2023

The two injured firefighters were treated at the scene.

The fire's cause is under investigation.