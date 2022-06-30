Watch CBS News
Local News

Bloomington begins phasing out tobacco licenses for businesses

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Bloomington begins phasing out tobacco licenses for businesses
Bloomington begins phasing out tobacco licenses for businesses 00:31

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The city of Bloomington is taking more steps to end tobacco sales. Starting Thursday, the city will begin phasing out tobacco licenses.

It means when a store with a tobacco license closes, the license will expire and not be replaced. It's the first such ordinance in the state.

Eventually, the city expects there will be no tobacco retailers.

Bloomington was one of the first in the state to raise the age to buy tobacco to 21, and the first city to outlaw smoking in bars and restaurants in 2004.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 7:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.