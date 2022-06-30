Bloomington begins phasing out tobacco licenses for businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The city of Bloomington is taking more steps to end tobacco sales. Starting Thursday, the city will begin phasing out tobacco licenses.

It means when a store with a tobacco license closes, the license will expire and not be replaced. It's the first such ordinance in the state.

Eventually, the city expects there will be no tobacco retailers.

Bloomington was one of the first in the state to raise the age to buy tobacco to 21, and the first city to outlaw smoking in bars and restaurants in 2004.