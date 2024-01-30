Watch CBS News
Bloody, suspicious items found on Wisconsin highway, sheriff says

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Items that appeared to have a "substantial amount" of blood on them were found Sunday on a western Wisconsin highway.

The Dunn County Sheriff's office says they were found at about 6 p.m. on Highway 40 near Colfax, about 20 miles northeast of Menomonie.

Police recovered the items near Whitetail Golf Course. The characteristics were not described.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to share any information they know regarding the items, "suspicious vehicles," or other observations in the area that could be related to the incident.

The sheriff's office also wants to safeguard any videos of vehicles traveling on the highway near the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 715-232-1348. You can share information with police at the Dunn County Crime Stoppers website or the P3 Mobile Tipps app.  

The incident is under investigation.

