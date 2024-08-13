2 men dead in Blaine, police investigating

Minnesota State Patrol gets new logo, and more headlines

BLAINE, Minn. — Two men died in what authorities believe to be related incidents in Blaine on Tuesday morning.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Blaine officers arrived to the 200 block of Territorial Road Northeast around 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man outside of his residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

A short while later, police found a suspect vehicle near the 11900 block of Seventh Street Northeast. Inside, a man was dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say there are no additional suspects, and there is no known danger to the public.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.