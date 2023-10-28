Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Blaine police investigating after man shot in foot

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 28, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 28, 2023 01:31

BLAINE, Minn — Blaine police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured overnight. 

Police say they were called to the area of 118 Ave NE and Ulysses Street NE on a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 20-year-old man who said he had been shot in the feet while walking down the sidewalk. He had a gunshot wound on his right foot. 

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. He told police that he was out for a walk and passed a wooded area where he heard music and talking. He also said he saw a muzzle flash. He ran from the area before calling 911.

State Patrol and deputies from the Anoka County Sheriff's office assisted in a search for suspects, but no one was found. 

Police and ATF searched the area and found multiple spent gun casings. They were found in a wooded area across from the SBM Fire Department. Police say that several windows at the fire station appeared to have been struck by bullets. 

Investigators are looking at video from nearby businesses. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 4:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.