Blaine police arrest driver after measuring BAC level more than 6 times legal limit
BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police say that they arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after measuring a blood alcohol content strong enough to be considered potentially fatal.
The 30-year-old driver was taken into custody after officers noted a 0.525 blood alcohol content.
That's more than six times the legal limit, but according to forensic science, it's also above the limit that medical experts consider potentially fatal, which is drawn at 0.4.
The incident was reported by the Department of Public Safety's traffic safety Twitter account.
The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Minnesota is 0.08.
