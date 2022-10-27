Blaine man pleads guilty after police find over 800 grams of fentanyl at his house

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Blaine man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after law enforcement found over a thousand grams of controlled substances in his home.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Demarcus Lee Washington, 35, on May 5, 2021. During the search, they found at least 800 grams -- a little under two pounds -- of fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced the guilty plea Thursday afternoon.

A sentencing hearing for Washington will be scheduled later.