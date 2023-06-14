Blaine man accused of defrauding jobseekers by the hundreds in $600K scheme

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 43-year-old Blaine man has been indicted on wire fraud charges after he allegedly devised a scheme to defraud hundreds of jobseekers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Charles Fields was the owner and operator of multiple businesses where he pitched employment opportunities to prospective workers across the country. According to court documents, Fields would claim he'd hire job applicants provided they pay him anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000, after which he'd hire them as sales contractors.

MORE NEWS: Bloomington man pleads guilty to wire fraud in $250M Feeding Our Future fraud scheme



However, court documents show that the employment opportunities never materialized and Fields "lulled his victims with bogus excuses" for not fulfilling his promises.

In total, Fields is accused of defrauding 250 victims of at least $600,000.

Fields was charged in federal court with five counts of wire fraud and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on June 30.