Teen boy on dirt bike dies after crash with pickup truck in Blaine

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

BLAINE, Minn. — A teenage boy is dead after crashing his dirt bike into a pickup truck in a northern Twin Cities suburb Sunday evening, authorities said.

The boy was heading south on Sunset Avenue Northeast in Blaine when he hit a truck turning westbound onto 103rd Lane Northeast, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. He died at the scene.

Two people in the truck were uninjured. 

The crash is under investigation by multiple agencies.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

