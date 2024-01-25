Watch CBS News
Bjorklund propels St. Thomas-Minnesota past North Dakota State 79-66

Parker Bjorklund scored a career-high 32 points to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota over North Dakota State 79-66 on Thursday night.

Bjorklund added nine rebounds for the Tommies (14-7, 4-2 Summit League). Raheem Anthony scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Kendall Blue had nine points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Bison (9-12, 2-4) were led by Noah Feddersen, who recorded 20 points and four assists. Boden Skunberg added 19 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State. Damari Wheeler-Thomas also recorded 14 points.

Bjorklund scored 16 points in each half.

First published on January 25, 2024 / 10:00 PM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

