Bitterly cold temps impacting ice fishing traditions

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) -- The bitterly cold temperatures are impacting a popular past time in northern Minnesota.

This time of year, Lake Bemidji is normally filled with ice houses but this year other than just a few on the north and south ends, the lake is largely a ghost town.

Experts said the conditions this winter have been especially brutal, and it all started with all that heavy and wet snow that fell back in December.



"Then that insulates the ice so then it doesn't build up as good of ice and then all that weight starts forcing water through the natural cracks and things like that and then you get a big layer of slush and then with the wind and more snow, just trying to get around is literally impossible," said Dick Beardsley, of Dick Beardsley's Fishing Guide Service. "So it's been a struggle, but you know it makes it a challenge, that's for darn sure."

Beardsley adds the strong winds this week have made it tough to keep the plow roads on the lake open and safe for anglers to travel.

Ice fishing is a huge draw in the Bemidji area with more than 400 lakes within 25 miles of the city.

Typically, January and February are when Minnesota experiences its coldest temperatures of the season and the bite tends to slow down a bit, but Beardsley said anglers who have been able to venture out safely have been able to reel in some good catches

"The bite might be a little bit tough," said Beardsley. "You'll have sporadic times throughout the day when the jumbo perch are out in Lake Bemidji. They kind of come through in waves. The Walley bite typically is best early in the morning and then late afternoon and then you just gotta be patient."

Normally the ice right now should be about 30 inches, and right now it's anywhere from 15 to 20 inches depending on the location.