Trained birds hired to take on downtown poop ahead of NFL Draft in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The players preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit aren't the only ones touting a hefty resume.

Cersei and Yahtzee are two birds of prey taking on the tall task of poop duty ahead of the draft.

The two birds essentially serve as scarecrows, perched on the arms of their owners, Paul Thomas and Terese of ScAir Force Falconry.

"It's fun to have to come in and dissect what we have going on. We've tried different methods of bird control and finding out what works and then finding those combinations and putting them together and actually being able to control the birds in the area is kind of a challenge, and it's fun for us," Thomas said.

Contracted by Bedrock Detroit, the experts use various tools, aside from the birds of prey, to keep smaller birds from pooping all over the side of buildings and making a mess.

Thomas says they've been at it a few weeks already and are contracted to be around for months following the draft.

"It's been cool to really be a part of the draft and a part of the city that we love. One of our favorite parts of the job is just interacting with the people and talking to the people of Detroit and seeing their excitement with seeing the birds, and they've really embraced us," Thomas said.