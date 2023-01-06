Watch CBS News
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in "one of this year's biggest concerts"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to Minneapolis!

U.S. Bank Stadium made the announcement Friday morning after teasing that they'd reveal the artists for "one of this year's biggest concerts."

The two iconic musicians will perform at the stadium on Nov. 10, 2023.

Vikings Hall of Famer John Randle joined the team's cheerleaders for the announcement and gave the artists their own personalized Vikings jerseys.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.

