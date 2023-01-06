Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in "one of this year's biggest concerts"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to Minneapolis!

U.S. Bank Stadium made the announcement Friday morning after teasing that they'd reveal the artists for "one of this year's biggest concerts."

The two iconic musicians will perform at the stadium on Nov. 10, 2023.

Minneapolis! We can’t wait to see you on Nov. 10 at @usbankstadium. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, @ 10am local time. @billyjoel ✨ https://t.co/KMYhprnjFk

Citi pre-sale: Mon, 1/9

Venue pre-sale: Tue, 1/10

Live Nation pre-sale: Thur, 1/12 pic.twitter.com/sbSb9mU0Uu — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) January 6, 2023

Vikings Hall of Famer John Randle joined the team's cheerleaders for the announcement and gave the artists their own personalized Vikings jerseys.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.