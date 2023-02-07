Bill would allow police to attach tracking device to stolen car without driver's knowledge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill aimed at helping car theft victims is making its way through the Minnesota Legislature.

The bill would allow police to attach a tracking device to a stolen car. Police say it's common that they can find a stolen car, but a lot of times they're not in a position to make an arrest or seize the vehicle.

Stacy Severson's Kia was stolen two weeks ago in Minneapolis, and it's still missing.

"Initially I thought, 'Did I like park somewhere else, or like did I drive my husband's car today?'" Severson said.

Rep. Kelly Moller of Shoreview wants to let police put GPS trackers onto stolen cars for 24 hours without a warrant.

"Like an unmarked squad car and they knew this car was stolen but they didn't have the ability or the resources to stop it in that moment, they could attach one of these trackers onto the car," Moller said.

Putting tracking devices on cars without a warrant has raised privacy concerns in the past. There is even a United States Supreme Court ruling that prohibits it.

Rep. Moller is coming at it from a unique perspective. She is not only a legislator, but is also an assistant county attorney. She says when it comes to a thief driving a stolen car, constitutional privacy concerns are not in play.

"In this situation, you have someone who has stolen a car, and so they wouldn't have that same level of expectation of privacy," Moller said.

Severson says she supports the idea, but also worries the tracker could cause problems.

"I like the idea that it expedites the recovery process, which could minimize like some of the damage to the vehicle," Severson said. "I would worry about making sure that the device is attached to the right vehicle."

The tracker bill has passed the House Public Safety Committee and is moving on to the House Judiciary Committee

Moller says the bill has bipartisan support, and she is actively looking for a legislator to sponsor it in the Senate.