Watch CBS News
Politics

Bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota introduced Tuesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota introduced Tuesday
Bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota introduced Tuesday 04:16

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- State lawmakers are busy Tuesday, and a highly anticipated piece of legislation is being introduced by DFL Rep. Zach Stephenson.

It's a new bill to legalize sports betting.

Lawmakers have failed to pass similar bills in the past. Stephenson's bill last year would've allowed sports gambling at tribal casinos and betting on mobile apps.

GOP Sen. Jeremy Miller has also introduced a sports betting proposal this year. Miller's proposal would allow for sports betting at Minnesota casinos, racetracks, pro sports venues and on cellphones.

Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia have all legalized sports betting over the past five years.

Minnesotans wanting to bet can cross the border into Iowa to do so.

Opponents of legalization argue that poorer people are at a higher risk for gambling addiction. According to the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling, 250,000 Minnesotans have problems with gambling.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 10:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.