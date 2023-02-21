Bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota introduced Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- State lawmakers are busy Tuesday, and a highly anticipated piece of legislation is being introduced by DFL Rep. Zach Stephenson.

It's a new bill to legalize sports betting.

Lawmakers have failed to pass similar bills in the past. Stephenson's bill last year would've allowed sports gambling at tribal casinos and betting on mobile apps.

GOP Sen. Jeremy Miller has also introduced a sports betting proposal this year. Miller's proposal would allow for sports betting at Minnesota casinos, racetracks, pro sports venues and on cellphones.

Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia have all legalized sports betting over the past five years.

Minnesotans wanting to bet can cross the border into Iowa to do so.

Opponents of legalization argue that poorer people are at a higher risk for gambling addiction. According to the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling, 250,000 Minnesotans have problems with gambling.