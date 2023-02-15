Bill that DFL says would bolster voter access moves forward in Senate hearings

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Tuesday at the State Capitol, DFL Party lawmakers had another hearing on a key priority of theirs that would impact the state's elections.

When lawmakers file bills, they're assigned numbers in order of when they are first introduced. That may seem random, but there's some symbolism there. Democrats in the majority say the first few are first for a reason, and that's because they are top priorities.

Now, a sweeping elections-related bill dubbed "Democracy for the People Act" is one of them. The proposal is moving through both chambers and it got an additional committee stop in the Senate Tuesday.

"This package of common sense solutions rests on the premise that our state works best when Minnesotans' voices are at the center of our democracy. All Minnesotans benefit," Sen. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester) said.

The bill would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote. It would also establish standards for publishing voting materials in languages other than English.

Additionally, it would create a permanent absentee voter list where, if you're on it, you'd automatically get sent an absentee ballot each election.

One of its most significant changes the bill would make is automatic voter registration when you get a driver's license or apply for other state benefits like medical assistance.

"There are parts of this bill I really like and parts I think are not helpful in the process, which is why I'll be voting no," Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka) said.

The Minnesota House already passed a bill restoring the vote for people with felony convictions as soon as they leave prison or jail.

Another bill out there would boost protections for the state's 30,000 election workers, who have reported heightened threats and intimidation in recent years.