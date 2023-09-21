Biking around America to raise money for cancer and schizophrenia

A local man riding his bike around the country to raise money

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man is biking around the country to raise money for cancer and schizophrenia research.

Scott Freitag found out he had prostate cancer in 2017.

"What hits you first is oh my god, I got cancer," said Freitag.

Then, his son Benny died of suicide.

"The battle that people have with mental illness I think is a real one," said Freitag.

He is almost 3,000 miles into the 11,000 mile trek, with the plan of arriving back in Minnesota next June.

"A lot of people bike across the United States, but I haven't heard of anyone biking around the United States. I thought about that bike trip and how I could use that to honor my life and his life," said Freitag.

His wife Katy drives a truck following Scott on his bike. Along with her for the journey: their yorkie and golden retriever.

"If you have a dream, go do it. Live your dream. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us," said Freitag.

September is Prostate Awareness Month.

The Freitags urge men to get a blood test.

You can follow their journey around the country and donate to the cause on their miles for money website.