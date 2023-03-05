Big Ten Women's Tournament in Minneapolis poised to break attendance record

MINNEAPOLIS -- The first year the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament has not been in Indianapolis in nearly a decade could end up being the all-time most attended.

The event has already seen new records for first day events and quarterfinal events. A strong crowd Sunday could push the five-day attendance record past 42,000 people, which would break a record set in the early 2,000s.

This comes as a thrill to event organizers, who say it shows the city's capacity to host large-scale events.

"It just really is a testament to what we do here," said Andrea Graham, the tournament's co-executive director. "The reputation that Minnesota puts out for hosting these great events, for being a destination for sports and sports fans, it really just speaks to a mission, the vision that we're trying to spread."

The city hosted the NCAA Women's Final Four in 2022 and is set to host both the Men's and Women's Big Ten Tournament in 2024.

"This is an experience like no other," Graham said. "It's definitely a turning point in the world of women's basketball"

Fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing in Sunday's championship game, are at the very least in part to thank for the surging crowds.

On Sunday, hundreds filled Cowboy Jack's Sports Bar for a pre-game "huddle," complete with pep band and cheerleaders.

"People are excited about the new venue (of Minneapolis)," said Sloane Tyler, Iowa's Senior Director of Development. "Something new, a different city, we've been enjoying it. The crowds are growing every day that we're here."

Tickets for Sunday's 4 p.m. championship game featuring the Hawkeyes and Ohio State are still available as of Sunday at 2 p.m.