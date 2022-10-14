Watch CBS News
Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning a beloved member of its team.

K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency."

"I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.

Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.

