Gang of 8 to be briefed on Trump, Biden and Pence documents

The top eight congressional leaders known as the "Gang of 8" will be briefed Tuesday on the documents with classified markings that were found at the residences and offices of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, according to multiple sources familiar with the meeting.

The Gang of 8 consists of the top four leaders in the House and Senate, as well as the top Democrats and Republicans on the House and Senate intelligence committees. The briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, with representatives from the Justice Department and Office of the Director of National Intelligence briefing.

Documents bearing classified markings have been found at the homes of Trump, Mr. Biden and Pence. The FBI seized records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last year after obtaining a court-authorized search warrant, and the searches of Mr. Biden's residence and office and of Pence's home were consensual. The content of those documents has not been disclosed to the public.

The Gang of 8, which currently includes no women, comprises House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman Marco Rubio, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Jim Himes.

It's not yet clear whether those members will be able to share any unclassified information after the briefing.