Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.

The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 7:16 AM

