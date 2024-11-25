Bethel University track star Annessa Ihde named NCAA Woman of the Year finalist

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A recent Bethel University graduate made her mark as an athlete and in her community.

Now, Appleton, Wisconsin's Annessa Ihde is getting recognized for it on a national level as one of 30 finalists for NCAA Woman of the Year.

"I love moving my body and I love being outside, and so running brought those two together," Ihde said.

She was on the Bethel women's track and field team for the last four years, with the 800 meters as her specialty.

"Some people say the 800 is the toughest race," she said.

The 800 meters is the shortest middle-distance running event, also known as "the two-lap sprint." Ihde's personal best in college for the 800 was 2 minutes and 9 seconds, as well as being a three-time NCAA Championship qualifier in the event.

"It is a sprint for the most part, like you're going 85-90% the whole time," she said.

Annessa Ihde WCCO

Just before she graduated this spring, Ihde and the Bethel Royals Women won the MIAC championship for the first time in program history.

Even though she's now hung up her spikes, she's still being recognized for what she's done both on and off the track. From a record-setting 627 nominees, Ihde is one of 30 women up for the award of NCAA Woman of the Year.

"It's an award that celebrates not just the athletic portion of being a student-athlete, but also the academic and the community involvement, like how much you were contributing to your campus and what you were doing to serve your community," she said.

Ihde volunteered at refugee resettlement agencies in the Twin Cities throughout college, and her service work turned into a full-time job after graduation.

"That's why I chose D3, so that I could be somebody who was pursuing so many passions in college," she said.

Her time as an athlete prepared her to be someone who is up for any challenge.

"I can do hard things and I can do things I'm scared of," she said.

The NCAA will name the Woman of the Year at their convention in January. Ihde continues to help coach the Bethel women's track and field team as a graduate.