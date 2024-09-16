Despite the heat, it might be time to start thinking about buying a snow blower

The best time of year to buy a snow blower

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Move over lawnmowers — the floor needs space for snow blowers at Beisswenger's, a hardware store in New Brighton. Customers who were shopping for odds and ends said that winter was the last thing on their minds.

While they're out enjoying summer's scorching finale, hardware stores are thinking two seasons ahead. Beisswenger's had snow blowers on display in early August.

"August, just before the (Minnesota State Fair) or even at the state fair," said Mike Seward, a salesperson in the power equipment section, when asked when is the best time to buy a snowblower.

Beisswenger's kicked off snow blower sales with a late summer discount and sold several at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Seward estimates about 30 people bought one at the same place they could buy Pronto Pups and cheese curds in late August.

Consumer Reports tracks the best time to buy a snow blower. A spokesperson told WCCO the best period is on the horizon.

Fall ranks number one overall. It's when retailers are fully stocked with their largest selection and early-season discounts. Plus, you'll get ahead of those late fall snowstorms in November.

A couple of customers at Beisswenger's guessed that the best time would be after winter or early spring. That time period is the second-best for buying a snow blower, according to Consumer Reports. That's when stores are trying to clear inventory and make room for lawn mowers, meaning you could find a sale.

"We do promote stuff at the end of the season, whatever we have left," said Seward.

The only concern is inventory is likely low come February and March, especially after a tough winter.

"Manufacturers are starting to switch back over to summer. They'll start building lawnmowers back in January, February, March," he said.

The end of summer is the third-best time to get a snow blower. You might find discounts on the previous year's models as stores make space for new ones. And, you easily have the least competition buying one, unlike the worst time of year, which is winter or right before a big snowstorm. High demand could also mean higher prices.