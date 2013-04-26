Best Swim Classes In Minnesota

Minnesota boasts a variety of indoor and outdoor swimming facilities, not to mention those 10,000-plus lakes and other beautiful bodies of water that make it tempting to take a swim. While a refreshing dip in the water is fun, safety is paramount. To make yourself and your family water-safe, check out these swim classes throughout the Twin Cities area.

Family Swim School

10491 165th St. W.

Lakeville, MN 55044

(952) 435-1898

www.familyswim.com

With locations in both Eagan and Lakeville, Family Swim School has been teaching families about safe swimming since 1990. The class sizes at Family Swim School are between one to four students for youth sessions and one to five students for adult sessions. Children's classes start as young as four months old and parents play an active role in the water during the lesson. As they grow, your children will develop swim skills with programs designed up into the teen years. For adults, classes range from beginning swimmer development to triathalon training to 'Silver and Fit' for the over-65 set.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock.com

Aqua-Tots

2115 Cliff Road

Eagan, MN 55122

(651) 342-8221

www.aqua-tots.com/eagan

Aqua-Tots focuses on making kids swim-ready with group and private lessons that cater to your child's specific level of experience. Beginning as young as six months old, children will be led in 30-minute classes in a fun and encouraging water environment. As they age, kids focus more and more on safety skills and swim techniques. Parents will also love the flexible class schedules.

Como Regional Park Pool

1151 Como Ave.

St. Paul, MN 55103

(651) 489-0378

www.stpaul.gov

One of the best new pools in the Twin Cities offers swim lessons through St.Paul's Parks and Recreation Department. When the weather warms up, the crowds come out for classes at the state-of-the-art facility which includes a six-lane, 25-yard long pool. The City of St. Paul has been recognized for using a reduced amount of chemicals in its pool water and switching to a new water filtration technique that is better for your skin, hair, eyes and swimsuits. The Como Regional Park Pool also offers family locker rooms as well as men's and women's for easier transitions before and after class.

Related: Checklist For A Fun Day At The Beach Or Pool

(credit: Sam Diephuis/Getty Images)

Foss Swim School

257 Rivertown Drive

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 233-5777

www.fossswimschool.com

Foss Swim School has been a Twin Cities source for swimming expertise since 1993. It maintains a safe, reassuring environment for students and parents with small class sizes, warm pool water, skilled instructors and observation areas for onlookers. Various camps and class levels are available for ages six months to adult, and Foss provides free swim-level assessments to place you in the best class for your needs. 'Family Fun Swim' times are also offered so the whole crew can enjoy time in the pool together outside of scheduled class sessions. Foss has multiple locations around the Twin Cities, including Chanhassen, Blaine and St. Louis Park.

Martha Burns Swimming School

160 Blake Road N.

Hopkins, MN 55343

(952) 945-0346

www.marthaburns.com

In 1971, Martha Burns began her swim school in Minnetonka. Since then, her school has taken alternative approaches to swim instruction, including increased lesson time each week and having kids two and up learn to swim without the use of any floatation devices. It also encourages different swim levels in one class to increase motivation and advancement. This allows siblings of varying ages to swim in the same class. The Martha Burns technique of instruction is taught throughout the Twin Cities area, including Medina, Golden Valley and Minneapolis. Swim camps and scuba diving classes are also available.

Related: Best Places To Get Scuba Diving Lessons In Minnesota

Cortney Mohnk is a freelance writer covering all things Minnesota. Her work can be found on Examiner.com.