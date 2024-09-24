What are the best colleges and universities in Minnesota? See the rankings by U.S. News

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. News and World Report released it's annual rankings of the best colleges and universities in the country on Tuesday, and several Minnesota schools received recognition.

The rankings weigh 17 criteria including graduation rates, financial resources, graduate earnings, peer assessment and student-to-faculty ratio.

The main categories for the rankings include national universities — which offer undergraduate majors in addition to master's and Ph.D. programs — and liberal arts colleges. U.S News and World Report also released rankings for best universities in each region, best universities for veterans, and best value colleges.

Take a look at where Minnesota schools landed on the list.

Best national universities in Minnesota

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities was the top-performing national university in the state. It received a ranking of No. 54 and was ranked No. 23 in top public schools.

Other schools that made the list include University of St. Thomas at No. 148 and St. Catherine University at No. 214.

Best national liberal arts colleges in Minnesota

Carleton College, in Northfield, was listed as the top liberal arts college in the state, at No. 8. It was the only school in the Midwest to be among the top 10 liberal arts schools, and it was also ranked No. 17 in best value liberal arts colleges.

Macalester College in St. Paul and St. Olaf College in Northfield also were ranked among the top liberal arts colleges nationally, at No. 26 and No. 50 respectively.

Best regional universities in the Midwest

In the Midwestern region, Hamline was the top-ranking school in Minnesota. The St. Paul school was listed at No. 16, and it was also considered No. 5 best college for veterans in the area.

University of Minnesota Duluth was listed at No. 20 in regional universities, with Augsburg as No. 24.

In Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is considered No. 39 in national universities. Marquette University is ranked at No. 86.