Bernadette Anderson, woman who helped raise Prince, to be honored with street name

MINNEAPOLIS — A north Minneapolis woman considered the mother of the Minneapolis sound is set to receive a big honor.

Bernadette Anderson raised a music legend you may have heard of — the one and only Prince — along with her own talented children.

The basement of 1244 Russell Avenue North is considered the birthplace of the Minneapolis sound. It's where Andre Cymone, bass player, songwriter and music producer, grew up.

"This is where I used to sit. Actually both Je and Prince used to sit here and practice," said Cymone. "It was always such a joyful house. Music was always pumping through the house and kids were always running up and down."

Cymone says his mother was happy to be part of helping people realize their dreams.

"We jammed and obviously Prince came to live here. I think he lived here from eighth grade until he got his record deal," Cymone said.

Anderson also worked tirelessly in the community.

From Ruth Hawkins Center in North Commons Park to the Urban League's Street Academy, she worked for more than 25 years advocating for young people.

"We won family of the year — Urban League family of the year in 1974," Cymone said.

Her blended family included Prince and other members of what are now called founders of the Minneapolis sound.

Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Morris Day all made the home on Russell Avenue North their creative place.

"I don't think a day goes by the I don't appreciate what my mother helped us all achieve," Cymone said.

She will now be honored with the renaming of Russell Avenue North to Bernadette Anderson Way.

It's a great honor for a woman who grew up in foster care.

"She didn't like that feeling of abandonment, so I think that had a lot with her bringing kids into our home," Cymone said.

Anderson had her first child at 14, but eventually went on to get her GED and earn a bachelor's degree in public policy administration from the University of Minnesota.

Cymone hopes her life and legacy will be an inspiration to young women everywhere.

"If Bernadette Anderson coming from where she came from, going through all the things she went through — if she can do this any one of you can do this," Cymone said.

The commemorative street naming cermony takes place near Plymouth and Russell Avenue North from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday. Cymone and special guest will perform.