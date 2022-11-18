Benton Beyer to be sentenced in racist attack on Cold Spring family

COLD SPRING, Minn. -- On Friday, a man will learn his fate for racist attacks against a Minnesota family.

A jury earlier found Benton Beyer guilty of stealing a truck, putting granite on the accelerator and letting it go, with a teddy bear hanging from a noose inside. The vehicle crashed into the home of a multi-racial family.

It was the culmination of 80-plus days of stalking and harassment. The family had an existing restraining order against him.

Benton Beyer (credit: CBS)

The Robinson family's Fing doorbell caught a truck crashing through their home.

"It's incredibly hard to accept, we are a multiracial family that someone would want to harm, my husband, my kids or me for simply being married to a Black man, that that level of hate exists," Andrea Robinson said. "The experience has not only changed my life and my husband's life, but it's significantly impacted the lives of my children."

Beyer's sentencing is scheduled for Friday morning.