Watch CBS News
Crime

Benton Beyer to be sentenced in racist attack on Cold Spring family

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Benton Beyer to be sentenced in racist attack on Cold Spring family
Benton Beyer to be sentenced in racist attack on Cold Spring family 00:29

COLD SPRING, Minn. -- On Friday, a man will learn his fate for racist attacks against a Minnesota family.

A jury earlier found Benton Beyer guilty of stealing a truck, putting granite on the accelerator and letting it go, with a teddy bear hanging from a noose inside. The vehicle crashed into the home of a multi-racial family.

It was the culmination of 80-plus days of stalking and harassment. The family had an existing restraining order against him.

Benton-Beyer.jpg
Benton Beyer (credit: CBS)

The Robinson family's Fing doorbell caught a truck crashing through their home

"It's incredibly hard to accept, we are a multiracial family that someone would want to harm, my husband, my kids or me for simply being married to a Black man, that that level of hate exists," Andrea Robinson said. "The experience has not only changed my life and my husband's life, but it's significantly impacted the lives of my children."

Beyer's sentencing is scheduled for Friday morning.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 6:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.