Benson elementary school teacher charged with sexually assaulting three boys

BENSON, Minn. -- An elementary school teacher from Benson faces criminal sexual conduct charges after videos allegedly showed him assaulting three of his students between the ages of 7 and 8.

The video, taken Thursday, shows Roger Ebnet, 59, sitting in front of a group of students. Charging documents say the video then shows Ebnet getting three boys to sit in between his legs during various points of the day.

According to the documents, Ebnet had the boys close their eyes and face away from him, and then was "squeezing his legs, moving his groin area up towards the child's bottom/hand, rocking back and forth."

Another video taken on Nov. 30 shows him doing a similar thing to one of the three children.

Ebnet was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct and was taken into custody.

The Benson School District says Ebnet is on paid administrative leave.

"The School District takes the safety and security of our students very seriously and has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in this investigation," the district said in a statement.

Ebnet made his first court appearance Monday.